ATTN 361,311 PACKERS OWNERS: 2020 shareholders meeting will be virtual

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be holding its Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. CDT.

According to the organization, the decision to hold the meeting virtually was approved by the Packers Board of Directors at its quarterly meeting June 17 due to uncertainty with respect to gathering sizes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“As there still is uncertainty with respect to being able to hold gatherings of more than 50 people, and although we are hopeful that will change as we move into July, for planning purposes, our Board of Directors and I have decided to hold this year’s meeting virtually,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a letter to shareholders. “Please know we did not make this decision lightly, as we enjoy hosting many of you and your guests annually.

“We are pleased to be able to still hold our meeting and deliver all the reports you are accustomed to receiving. We invite you to join us via our exclusive webcast. As you may know, thousands of you have viewed the meeting online the past five years. This year’s meeting will expand on that capability.”

Meeting details, including instructions on how to attend the meeting virtually, were included in proxy information being sent to more than 360,000 shareholders.

Also included in the proxy information were five candidates for shareholder vote to join the Board: Jan Allman, CEO, Marinette Marine Corporation, a Fincantieri Company; Wilson Jones, President/CEO, Oshkosh Corporation; Mark Kasper, Owner/CEO, Amerhart Ltd.; John Schmidt, President/CEO, U.S. Venture Inc.; and Bobbi Webster, Public Relations Director, Oneida Nation.

The Annual Meeting will also see Terrance Fulwiler and Michael McClone take on emeritus status. Fulwiler has been a member of the Board since 2004. McClone has been a member of the Board since 1998.

“The organization is looking forward to the wide variety of valuable professional experience these excellent candidates will bring,” said Murphy. “I’d also like to thank Terry and Michael for their years of dedicated service to the Packers.”

The formal notice of the Annual Meeting, including proxy materials, was sent and emailed this week. The organization continues to request that shareholders receive their materials via email and subsequently vote online moving forward, as it is the most sustainable and resource-friendly method.

The Packers also are asking shareholders who have not received any communications from the organization in the last 12 months to contact Shareholder Services to update their address, including street and email addresses. Shareholder Services can be reached via phone at 855-8GO-PACK (855-846-7225) or email at shareholderservices@packers.com.

