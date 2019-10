(WFRV) - Mike Ditka didn’t say I told you so, but the former Chicago Bears head coach predicted the NFC North would be a hotly contested division this year—with no weak sisters.

“I know I sound like a broken record,” Ditka said Monday morning. “I’ve said it since back in training camp—no one is going to run away with this division. There are 16 games and 10 may win it in the NFC North. The Bears and the Packers and the Vikings and the Lions are going to beat up on each other.”