GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and his mother, Debbie, made a stop at New Community Shelter Tuesday.

The Bakhtiari’s donated 10,000 bowls of Campbell’s Chunky Soup.

They then rolled up their sleeves and volunteered alongside the Green Bay West High School football team to serve soup and help with meal prep.

Bellin Health was also on-hand to give out free flu shots to anyone staying at the shelter.