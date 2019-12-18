Bakhtiari, Rodgers get Pro Bowl nods

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 01: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

For the first time in his career Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was an initial selection for the Pro Bowl. He’ll be joined by a familiar face, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The three time All-Pro has been to the Pro Bowl before. Back in 2016 he made it as an injury replacement. This year Bakhtiari will not have to wait to find out if he’s heading to Orlando, Fla.

The Packers left tackle has helped block up the blindside for an offensive line that has allowed 2.6 seconds of time in the pocket. In terms of the running game, the Packers offensive line as a unit has helped Green Bay’s running backs find the endzone 16 times on the ground. That’s the most by a Packers team since 2013.

The man that runs the show for the Packers offense is heading back to the Pro Bowl once gain. Rodgers was picked for the eighth time in his career.

That’s good for the second most of any Packers quarterback all-time, and trails Brett Favre by just one Pro Bowl appearance.

In the first year of head coach Matt LaFleur’s system, Rodgers has thrown for 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He is the only quarterback in the league this season with at least ten touchdowns and fewer than four picks.

Green Bay has a long list of alternates this year as well:

WR Davante Adams

CB Jaire Alexander

S Adrian Amos

DL Kenny Clark

K Mason Crosby (first alternate)

RB Aaron Jones

C Corey Linsley

LB Preston Smith

LB Za’Darius Smith (first alternate)

Of course those alternates may get a chance to play in the Pro Bowl to help fill spots vacated by injuries and players that made the Super Bowl.

Bakhtiari and Rodgers, as well as the rest of their Packers teammates, presumably hope to be grouped among the latter.