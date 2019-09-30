Banged up Packers get back to work, LB Burks practices

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 26: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after his first down in the first inning against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Packers went into last Thursday’s game against the Eagles relatively healthy. They came out with their first loss and some injuries in key spots.

There might not be a bigger injury than Davante Adams’ turf toe. Adams had a career night against Philadelphia, racking up 180 yards on ten receptions. On his last grab Adams grabbed his right foot and limped off.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams grabs foot after suffering “turf toe” injury against Philadelphia.

On Monday the Packers took the field for the first time since that game with Adams not present at practice. That means there is more opportunities for other guys on the roster to get more reps in ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

“Certainly we have to be mindful of what we are asking certain guys to do, because when you have a receiver like Davante, hes able to. I don’t think there is a route that he cannot run. Hes a dynamic receiver but you know those other guys, it creates opportunities for guys to step up and make some plays,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

“Definitely never want to see anybody go down out there. We love this game. We go out there and put our bodies on the line. Unfortunately it’s a physical game and things happen. Definitely there’s opportunities every week, every day, for guys to make plays.”

Second year wide receiver Allen Lazard has also felt the sting of turf toe. Calling it one of the worst injuries to have, because of how it limits your ability to run. At the same time he’s not ready to rule out the elder statesman in the Packers wide receiver room.

“For him, probably nothing,” said Lazard and drawing laughs from reporters.

“Just because he’s a freak athlete, he’s a hart worker, and just his releases in general. He could probably do the same thing with one leg. So, don’t be surprised if you see him out there Sunday.”

Adams was far from the only player missing from practice on Monday. Tackle Bryan Bulaga, running back Jamaal Williams, defensive lineman Montravius Adams, cornerback Kevin King, safety Will Redmond and defensive back Tony Brown all sat out.

#Packers back to work after the weekend off. LB Oren Burks practiced for the first time since training camp. Meanwhile WR Davante Adams, RT Bryan Bulaga, RB Jamaal Williams, DL Montravius Adams, CB Kevin King, S Will Redmond and DB Tony Brown we’re out. pic.twitter.com/syjInkvcDE — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) September 30, 2019

Williams left Thursday’s game on a stretcher after taking a shot to the head in the first quarter. On Monday it was confirmed that Williams is in the concussion protocol after reporters tried to interview him in the locker room.

There was some good news on the injury front, though. Linebacker Oren Burks, who’s been sidelined since training camp with a pectoral injury, practiced for the first time on Monday.

“I feel like the week of practice, that’s going to help out the most. Just trusting it and being confident in my strength and my power. Just taking it one day at a time and trying to build that confidence. The defense has been playing their butts off, to see them out there flying around, it’s exciting for me but I know I can add value. I’m itching to get out there,” said Burks.

Packers linebacker Oren Burks practices for the first time since training camp.

Burks was set to have a big role in the Packers defensive scheme in his second year before the injury. Green Bay had their issues over the first quarter of the season stopping the run. Especially after giving up an average of 178 yards in the last three.

Getting Burks back may help shore up the middle of Mike Pettine’s defense, but it’s about getting ready after missing almost two months.

“There will definitely be a lot of catching up to do. Any time you miss, I don’t know how many weeks it’s been, eight weeks. Although he’s been locked in and engaged. He’s been at all of the meetings. It’s about going out there now and getting those practice reps,” said Lafleur.