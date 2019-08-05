Bart Starr Celebration set for September 14th, Packers to wear No. 15 decal on helmets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Rawhide in New London is hosting the Bart Starr Commemorative Celebration on Saturday, September 14th.

The free public celebration will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., and will include a youth football camp for kids, face painting, bounce houses, mini Packers Hall of Fame exhibits, food trucks, and tours of Rawhide’s facility.

A program will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. featuring Cherry and Bart Starr Jr., along with several of Starr’s former teammates and players, who will share their experiences.

The celebration is held in conjunction with the annual Packers Alumni Weekend and the Packers’ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 15, where Starr will be recognized during a halftime program and ceremony.

To continue honoring Starr, the Packers will also wear a No. 15 decal on their helmets for the duration of the 2019 season.

Fans planning to attend the event are asked to register at https://pckrs.com/BartStarr by Friday, Sept. 6, to allow Rawhide and the Packers to prepare appropriately