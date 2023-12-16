There’s plenty on the line Sunday at Lambeau Field in the 57th renewal of the “Battle of the Bays.”

Green Bay and Tampa Bay are both 6-7 and vying for a potential NFC playoff spot in the final four weeks of the NFL regular season.

And the victor may be decided by the battle in the trenches and which team’s ground attack is more productive.

While Tampa Bay’s running game has been surging during a three-game winning streak, there’s question marks galore concerning the Packers backfield.

Will Aaron Jones return to the line-up after missing three games due to a knee injury and provide explosiveness and a spark to the offense? If so, how much of a load can he carry?

“I’m feeling a lot better… and making great strides,” said Jones, who has amassed 414 total yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season. “I’m going to take it day-by-day, but I feel I’m confident for Sunday.”

Will A.J. Dillon, with his broken right thumb, be able to play at all? If so, how much pain can he withstand and how much of a load can he shoulder?

“If it’s hurt, am I making it a bigger issue that it is down the road?” said Dillon, a free agent next season who has never missed an NFL game to injury. “And the next question is, ‘Will I be able to positively impact the tea with me being out there?’

“If I can go, I’m going to go. I’ve played through some stuff in the past over the years where I’m hurting, but obviously good enough to go. I try to be out there if I can. That doesn’t change.”

Look for Patrick Taylor to see an increased workload and veteran fullback Kenyan Drake, elevated to the active roster this afternoon from the practice squad, to see some game action.

The Packers announced just after 3 p.m. today that move along with activation of cornerback Eric Stokes off injured reserve and the elevation of wide receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad.

Can Taylor step up into a bigger role on Sunday?

“Every week is the same,” said Taylor, who totaled 52 yards (4 rushes for 30, 2 receptions for 22) on Monday night against the Giants. “I’ve been preparing as a starter since Week 1 when I was on the practice squad here. There’s a lot of things I’d like to work on and get better at, but I do feel like I’m doing some things well, helping put us in position to win.”

On their final injury report on Friday, the Packers listed receiver Christian Watson as “doubtful” and Jones, Dillon, receiver Dontayvion Wicks, cornerback Jaire Alexander, linebacker Quay Walker, safety Darnell Savage and Stokes as questionable.

The Packers’ young wide receiving corps is also banged up as rookie standout Jayden Reed is nursing an ankle injury on a short week after passing a concussion eval after Monday night’s game. Dontayvion Wicks is also dealing with an ankle injury and Watson is still rehabbing from a hamstring injury suffered at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs contest on December 3rd.

Quarterback Jordan Love said it’s a next-man-up mentality.

“Obviously, it’s tough Love said. “You always want to have your best guys out there, but things happen. It’s football. Injuries happen. It’s just how do you move on, not make excuses about anything, and obviously get as comfortable as you can throughout the week with repetition and things like that, so we make sure we go out there and perform on Sunday.”

Green Bay will have to perform like it did in their three-game winning streak—not like it’s sluggish and mistake-filled performance in the loss to New York—to beat a Tampa Bay team on a roll. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has never won a game at Lambeau Field, and the Packers defense will have to pressure and harass him like they have in his last appearances in Green Bay as a member of the Browns and Rams.

Tampa Bay has rushed for 148, 128, and 125 yards in their past three games and is led by Rachaad White, who has averaged 4.76 yards per carry and rushed for 286 yards in those contests. It’s certainly no secret the Packers defense has been gashed against the run this season at times.

The Buccaneers will also offer a stern test for Joe Barry’s defensive unit with its receiving corps of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Walker and Alexander’s return from shoulder injuries would provide a major boost for the Green Bay defense.

Notes: Green Bay-Tampa series dates back to 1997 and the Packers lead 33-22-1 in regular season play. The teams are knotted 1-1 in postseason play.

Packer Nation remembers well the last time the Buccaneers played at Lambeau Field. It was the NFC Championship Game on January 24, 2021, when the favored Packers lost a heartbreaker to Tom Brady and the Bucs, 31-26.

Packers 24, Buccaneers 20

The team that runs the ball the best and wins the turnover battle is victorious on Sunday. The return of Aaron Jones and his explosiveness is a difference maker. Mayfield struggles at Lambeau and Love and Packers make the plays in the fourth quarter to prevail in a dogfight.