Bills sign ex-Packers receiver Kumerow to practice squad

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Jake Kumerow #16 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 03, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

By JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ loss in Green Bay is the Buffalo Bills’ gain after signing receiver Jake Kumerow to their practice squad, three days after he was cut by the Packers.

The Packers’ decision to cut Kumerow was considered one of their biggest surprises in establishing their 53-player roster on Saturday.

And it came on the heels of Rodgers calling Kumerow “super reliable” while discussing Green Bay’s receivers in a Zoom session.

