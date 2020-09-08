Bills sign ex-Packers receiver Kumerow to practice squad

By JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ loss in Green Bay is the Buffalo Bills’ gain after signing receiver Jake Kumerow to their practice squad, three days after he was cut by the Packers.
The Packers’ decision to cut Kumerow was considered one of their biggest surprises in establishing their 53-player roster on Saturday.
And it came on the heels of Rodgers calling Kumerow “super reliable” while discussing Green Bay’s receivers in a Zoom session.
