(WFRV) – The storylines abound as the Green Bay Packers travel to a raucous and sold-out U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon for the NFL regular season-opener.

The border rivals meet for the 124th time overall in an early NFC North showdown at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Green Bay leads the regular-season series 63-55-3 and the teams are knotted 1-1 in postseason play.

“Hey, it’s a big test for both teams, but remember it’s the first game,” former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka said.

“When those teams meet it’s always a tough game, a rivalry game. Someone will be one up in the division early, but it’s a long season,” Ditka stated.

Without a doubt, a lot will change between now and when the teams meet again on January 1 at Lambeau Field. The road to the NFC North crown begins in Minneapolis, but it may likely end on the frozen tundra in Green Bay.

Take your pick of season-opener storylines:

How will the Packers offense and league MVP Aaron Rodgers evolve post-Davante Adams with their young receivers?

How will a fired-up Za’Darius Smith fare against his former teammates in the Vikings new 3-4 scheme?

What wrinkles will new Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell install in the potent Minnesota offense?

Who will prevail in the dream match-up of Jaire Alexander vs Justin Jefferson?

Can a potentially patchwork Green Bay offensive line hold its own against a stout Vikings front?

The Packers have owned the NFC North under head coach Matt LaFleur, finishing 13-3 in the regular season the past three years. Minnesota has made substantial changes in its roster, coaching ranks, and front office to challenge Green Bay this season for division supremacy and a berth in the playoffs.

As always, health matters going into Sunday’s game. The Vikings had only three players listed on the injury report Friday afternoon, while the Packers listed 12 players; including No. 1 receiver Allen Lazard, the only player to not participate in practice this week. Lazard was ‘stepped on’ in practice last week according to La Fleur. That allows veterans Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and Amari Rodgers the opportunity to step up, along with promising rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Rodgers was not concerned Wednesday about Lazard’s absence from practice, saying, “I don’t think he needs a lot of practice to be ready to go. So we’ll see how the week progresses.”

A major concern is the availability of key offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, who are both recovering from major knee injuries/ACL tears and are listed as questionable for Sunday. Both practiced on a limited basis through Thursday, though Bakhtiari was held out today.

Also listed were K Mason Crosby (right knee), LB Tipa Galeai (elbow), C Jake Hanson (shoulder), S Dalin Leavitt (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest), T Yosh Nijman (knee), S Darnell Savage (hamstring), TE Robert Tonyan (knee), and WR Christian Watson (knee).

While Minnesota is set with quarterback Kirk Cousins and his formidable receiving corps that includes Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, and star running back Dalvin Cook, the Packers’ receiving corps is in flux.

Green Bay may rely more on its 1-2 rushing punch of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon to sustain long drives and keep the Minnesota offense idle on the sideline—and quiet the Viking faithful and their infamous ‘SKOAL’ chant.

On paper, the Packers defense has the potential to be one of the NFC’s best and will have an opportunity to prove it against one of the NFL’s top receiving groups in a hostile environment. “Aaron Rodgers is one of the best, but the defense will have to prove themselves,” Ditka said. “And they’ll have their hands full against Minnesota. It will be a good matchup.”

Green Bay features one of the league’s best defensive backfields with cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, and Rasul Douglas backed by safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. Neither Green Bay nor Minnesota played many starters in the preseason, so there’s little on tape to gain insights from a coaching perspective. Adjustments will be made on the fly as starters shake off the rust.

Ex-Packer linebacker Za’Darius Smith can’t wait to face his former teammates, especially Rodgers without a red ‘no hit’ vest on. Smith made headlines this week with statements on how he exited the Packers and was treated in Green Bay while rehabbing from a back injury last season.

The former two-time Pro Bowler in 2019-20 missed nearly all of last season and was released by the Packers in March, but quickly signed by Minnesota to a three-year, $42 million contract.

The Packers announced today their six team captains for the 2022 season. Rodgers, Jones, and tight end Marcedes Lewis were named offensive captains; while Amos, Kenny Clark, and De’Vondre Campbell will represent the defense.

Fun fact: Since the 2020 season, Rodgers has thrown 38 touchdown passes without a pick against NFC North foes. The Vikings formidable front four will try to pressure him to end that impressive streak.

Game Prediction

Packers 27, Vikings 24

In the past, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have found a way to thrive when their top receivers were sidelined. Green Bay’s defense and running game will be the keys to defeating Minnesota. Look for Dillon, Watson, and Tonyan to have productive games in an entertaining slugfest in U.S. Bank Sunday. The Packers will be focused after the debacle in Florida in the 2021 opener.