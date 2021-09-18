Bounce back week: How the Packers respond on Monday night sets the tone for the season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – “It’s just one game, there are 16 to go.”

That’s been the party line from members of the Green and Gold ever since they got blown out in Jacksonville by a Jameis Winston led Saints team. And when I say blown out, I mean they didn’t score a touchdown. The Packers lost 38-3.

There was quite a lot of offseason drama surrounding the Packers this summer. Head coach Matt LaFleur was asked on Monday if that’s what affected the focus of his team.

“No. This team’s focused on now. Unfortunately, sometimes in this league you get humbled. We got humbled,” he said matter of factly. \

Aaron Rodgers didn’t come straight out and tell fans they need to R-E-L-A-X, but it was insinuated.

“If we’re starting to freak out after week one, we’re in trouble,” the leader of the Pack said.

Davante Adams said this is the fastest he’s seen a team flush a loss like the one the Packers took on Sunday. The wideout is more than ready for the Monday night matchup with the Lions.

“This was probably one of the quicker flushes that I’ve seen as far as me observing the rest of the team and seeing the coaches, how everybody’s responded from it,” Adams said.

The Packers play against the Detroit Lions in Monday Night Football.