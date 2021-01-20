HOF quarterbacks Brady & Rodgers meet for first time in playoffs, NFC Championship Game

(WFRV) – Teams led by Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have only met four times with both of them on the field. That’s it.

Sunday’s rematch between the Buccaneers and Packers will be the fifth meeting between the two future hall of famers. This time there’s a lot more on the line in the NFC Championship Game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

For Rodgers, it’s not by that much of a surprise these two teams are in this spot.

“This is just another one of those special moments in my career. It’s great obviously fodder for media outlets. Obviously Tommy’s had an amazing career. I remember when I heard the news about him coming to the NFC I thought this was a real possibility, and I’m excited about the opportunity to play against him one more time,” said Aaron Rodgers.

Brady is in another familiar spot as well. It may be his first year with Tampa Bay, but far from his first rip to a conference championship game. In all Brady has been to 14 conference title games. Up until this point they were all in the AFC after his time in the New England.

So, the stage and the temperature are unlikely to get to the Buccaneers’ signal caller.

“It gives us a great opportunity to go on the road again, to beat one of the great football teams in our league. Packers were in the NFC Championship Game last year and I know what kind of team they are, what they’re capable of. They’ve got a great offense, one of the best in the league, talented defense, really well-coached, so that’s how it should be, you know? The two best teams in the conference should be getting together and seeing how it all goes down,” said Tom Brady.

Making it to the Super Bowl would give Brady a chance to win his seventh ring. His six are already the most in NFL history.

As for the Packers, it’s a different quest to get Rodgers his second.

“I think we all want it equally for ourselves, which ends up getting Aaron one in the end. He deserves it. It’s a tough thing. You look at Brady, everyone wants to make that comparison, whatever. It’s become basically a quarterback stat, Super Bowls. So, if that’s what it’s going to be then obviously we’re going to put as much as we can on ourselves to try and help him get there,” said Aaron Rodgers.