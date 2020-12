(WFRV) - The newest member of the green and gold, Damon "Snacks" Harrison, wasted little time getting on the practice field, and could be available as soon as Sunday against the Bears.

Green Bay claimed the defensive tackle off waivers from the Seahawks on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours later Harrison was in the building, and on the field with the Packers as they prepared for this week's trip to Chicago.