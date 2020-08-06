BREAKING: Packers will have no fans at first two home games

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Lambeau Field is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Green Bay, Wis. Opened in 1957 and eventually named for the famed franchise’s first head coach, Lambeau Field was considered the NFL’s first football-specific facility. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have announced that Lambeau Field will not host fans during the first two games of this season.

The Packers will reevaluate after the first two home games of this season.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy says, “We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow.”

Murphy also acknowledges that Lambeau Field will “not be the same” without fans in the stands.

If the Packers can transition to hosting fans at Lambeau later this season, Season Ticket Holders who opted in the opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2020-2021 season will receive instructions about the purchasing process at a later date.

The Packers are planning to make necessary adjustments in order to conduct games in as safe a manner as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah