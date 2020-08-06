BREAKING: Packers will have no fans at first two home games

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Lambeau Field is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Green Bay, Wis. Opened in 1957 and eventually named for the famed franchise’s first head coach, Lambeau Field was considered the NFL’s first football-specific facility. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have announced that Lambeau Field will not host fans during the first two games of this season.

Lambeau Field will not host fans during the first two home games this season.



The #Packers will reevaluate after the first two games to determine whether fans can attend later games.



Read more 📰 https://t.co/Udi0P6ul3C — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 6, 2020

The Packers will reevaluate after the first two home games of this season.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy says, “We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow.”

Murphy also acknowledges that Lambeau Field will “not be the same” without fans in the stands.

If the Packers can transition to hosting fans at Lambeau later this season, Season Ticket Holders who opted in the opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2020-2021 season will receive instructions about the purchasing process at a later date.

The Packers are planning to make necessary adjustments in order to conduct games in as safe a manner as possible.