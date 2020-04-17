Brett Favre talks football, quarantine, TikTok, and hair dye

GREEN BAY, WI – OCTOBER 16: Former NFL quarterback Brett Farve is inducted into the Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony during the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Like most of us, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is making due in quarantine. For the Packers legend that includes a few things besides football. Like TikTok videos and letting his daughter (and their friends) dye his hair orange.

On Friday, Favre appeared from his home on CBS Sports HQ to talk about football and the pandemic. It’s what the former QB said about quarantine that is stealing a lot of the headlines.

“I’ve got gray hair or silver hair normally, so my daughter and two of her classmates have been quarantined here at the house and they said, ‘Hey Dad, let’s make a TikTok,’” Favre said. “I tried my hand at that. My dancing was terrible. We got on the subject of colored hair and I said, ‘Color my hair, whatever.’ I don’t have anything to do other than this right now. We’re quarantined. Call me crazy. We tried a blonde first, but I think it was too close to my silver hair that it didn’t do anything, and I said, ‘Let’s go with something crazy like orange.’ So here we are.”

What if we told you that this interview involved an orange-haired Brett Favre talking about TikTok? pic.twitter.com/BO008pdFT1 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 17, 2020

“Consider this quarantine Week 4,” said Favre. “Next week, I may go with pink, so stay tuned.”

Of course there were plenty of football topics for Favre to talk about. Including the virtual draft, QB class, Tom Brady heading to Tampa Bay, and the expectations for the Packers in 2020.

“I can’t remember my exact words at the start of the year last year, but I do know I said don’t rule out the Packers. As long as they have Aaron Rodgers running the team, they have a shot. There were a lot of faces that no one recognized on that team, including the head coach, who I thought did a heck of a job. As long as you have him, like Tom Brady, as long as you have those guys on your team and starting, you have a chance to go all the way,” said Favre.

Favre acknowledged Green Bay exceeded expectations in the first season under new head coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers Hall of Famer also doesn’t see that stopping in year two of LaFleur’s system.

“They’re only going to be better. There’s no decline in Aaron’s game. It’s just going to be another year in this new offense, and working with a new coach, which will only make him better,” said Favre.

To watch Favre’s entire interview with CBS Sports HQ just click here.