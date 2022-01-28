Broncos say Hackett hiring was “absolutely not” a play to acquire Aaron Rodgers

FILE – Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. At right is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press early Thursday morning, Jan. 27, 2022, that the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Packers offensive coordinator as their new head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still in the works and the team hadn’t announced the hiring. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When the Denver Broncos hired former Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach on Thursday, many have speculated the next domino to fall will be Aaron Rodgers.

When the drama between Rodgers and Green Bay’s front office was reported on last year’s draft night, there were many reports that linked a Rodgers trade to the Broncos. Although that didn’t happen and Packers former Offensive Coordinator is on the move to Denver — the chatter begins.

During a press conference back in November of 2020, Rodgers spoke highly of Hackett. Much like he did every time Hackett’s name was brought up in discussion.

“There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett.”, said Rodgers. “He’s become such a close confidant and friend, besides a fantastic coach, and I just really, really can’t express enough how important he is to our team in so many ways.”

Hackett spent three seasons in Green Bay and working closely with Rodgers. During Hackett’s introductory press conference on Friday as the Broncos new Head Coach, reporters asked Denver’s General Manager George Paton if the new hiring was an attempt to make a trade for QB Aaron Rodgers.

“Absolutely not”, said Paton.

During that press conference back in November of 2020, it ended with Rodgers making a subtle comment but one that may look bigger in hindsight.

“Hackett has been a really important part of our culture change and a part of our success on offense. I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere… unless I do”, Rodgers said with a smile on his face.

Who knows what will happen this offseason between the leader of the Pack and the organization, but one thing that’s for certain: Rodgers watch is officially on in Green Bay.