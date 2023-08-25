GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers host the Seattle Seahawks for their last pre-season game of the 2023-2024 season on August 26.

To play, or not to play?

Yes. Jordan Love is the talk of Titletown. And he will be as long as he is the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Get used to it.

So far when it comes to preseason playing time, the leader of the pack has gone 12-18, for 110 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Matt LaFleur has gotten him into the game, and gotten him right out of there the moment he has had any success.

And that’s the right thing to do in this situation.

Nobody knows for sure just how long he will play against Seattle but if he accomplishes the same kind of numbers in two or three drives, there’s no reason to leave him out there.

Sean Clifford has led the Packers to touchdowns on both of his debut drives when Love was yanked from the game. He is clearly the #2 guy as stated by the head coach this week, but I would like to see a heavy dose of USFL MVP Alex McGough against the Seahawks tomorrow.

Depth on the D-line

Like most general managers in the NFL, Brian Gutekunst knows that you can never have enough “big men who can move” on the defensive line.

Right now, the Packers have that with their interior three starters that are all over 300 pounds are starting with, the unquestionable leader of the group, Kenny Clark. Devonte Wyatt showed flashes of more than just potential at the end of last season, and TJ Slayton consistently has proven why they have kept him around.

But after that, the group thins out pretty quickly and it’s anybody’s guess as to who will emerge eventually in a rotation.

One thing is for certain, Joe Barry and Company understand that they will have to stop the run first against most teams and get off the football field as soon as possible, to give Jordan Love and the offense as many opportunities as they can.

No “safe” spot

Now that Adrian Amos is playing for the “Packers East” franchise, Green Bay’s secondary will definitely look a little bit different in the season opener at Chicago.

Darnell Savage has had his share of ups and downs ever since being drafted but it would seem that he has matured to the point where he can be reliable on an every-down basis.

Returning veteran Rudy Ford has shown that he can be dependable and make plays when given the opportunity, he just needs to do it on a more consistent basis. And now the team has a handful of free-agent additions that include Jonathan Owens and Tarvarius Moore.

It would appear right now that Ford and Savage will be the top tandem roaming the middle of the Packers’ secondary, but nobody knows for sure.

But it will be interesting to see just who starts again in Seattle tomorrow.

Yosh and Josh

Two years ago it seemed like the Packers had a luxury of depth on the offensive line, and they still do but at this point, there is definitely an interesting dynamic brewing.

Josh Myers and Yosh Nijman have each started over 20 games in their NFL careers and both have proven to be solid football players. That said, neither might be in the starting lineup in just over two weeks.

If David Bakhtiari can play at a high level, there is no question that Green Bay’s dominance on the left side includes Elgton Jenkins at left guard. Jon Runyan Jr. seems to have solidified his spot at right guard.

But the emergence of Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker has given Luke Butkus and Adam Stenovich a plethora of good problems. You always hear coaches say that sometimes the best ability, is availability.

But with this group of big boys up front, sometimes that ability is versatility. And that’s exactly what is on the roster right now.

It should be interesting to see who the starting five is come September.

Countdown to cutdown

From Frank Winters to William Henderson, and even guys like Jordy Nelson, being waived is never easy for fan favorites who wear the green and gold.

Waived. Cut. Released. Fired. Use whatever term you want. The team doesn’t want you anymore.

And that’s OK.

Heck, even Mike Daniels, and soon-to-be Packers Hall of Famer Josh Sitton were shown the door. Don’t be surprised if someone who has contributed like Patrick Taylor or Royce Newman is released.

And In this era? Both could be on someone else’s roster by next Wednesday.