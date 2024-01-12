Biggest Challenge: Mike or Micah?

The Packers face a difficult task in their playoff matchup on Sunday against Dallas, especially with the dynamic presence of the All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons.

As a versatile and impactful defender, Parsons has showcased the ability to disrupt both the passing and rushing game violently. Green Bay must prioritize an effective game plan to neutralize Parsons’s impact by implementing double teams, quick passes, max protection, and plays away from his side of the field.

Additionally, the Packers’ offensive line needs to be vigilant in protecting Jordan Love from Parsons’ relentlessness.

So, how about Big Mike?

Last year, Mike McCarthy was very emotional when it came to addressing all of the people that he had been with for over a 13-year span in Green Bay. Ball boys, janitors, field crew, equipment, managers, and even those working only on game day.

McCarthy avoided that topic this week and put it to rest with one comment, not wanting to address the past while looking forward to the future. That’s probably a pretty good presence on his part since this might be the second time in five years that the Packers actually make him unemployed.

If Green Bay goes into Dallas and wins on Sunday? Look for Jerry Jones to be looking forward to meeting with a ton of other coaching talent that is out there right now to get the job done for “America’s team“.

Sacrificial Lamb

Depending on Jaire Alexander’s status, can the Packers matchup man-for-man with somebody like CeeDee Lamb? Perhaps. Without Jaire, probably not. With him? Absolutely.

It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Joe Barry adjusts, considering how many times we have seen his team play with soft coverages, especially with outside defenders off the ball.

And if Green Bay is vulnerable down the middle of the field, expect a guy like Jake Ferguson to have a big day for the Cowboys.

The X factor?

As much as Alexander’s status is a huge deal for Green Bay’s defense, the bigger question mark might be the availability of Christian Watson for the offense. The Packers wide receiver had his coming out party last year against the Cowboys with 4 catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

Everyone in Titletown saw just how good Watson could be after that game, and that performance put the rest of the league on notice. Unfortunately, the former North Dakota State star has not been able to replicate that type of game due to injuries.

Football players can battle through several types of issues, but when you are a speedster at wide receiver, a bad hamstring is your worst enemy. Weeks of rehabilitation can be nullified with one bad tweak, and it will be interesting to see if Watson can go come Sunday.

So, it is a good thing that Matt LaFleur and Company were wise to give every one of the other young wide receivers plenty of reps over the past 5 games.

Big Boys Up Front

It was pretty clear that Green Bay’s linemen won the battle up front on both sides of the football in their season finale against the Bears. Even though the margin of victory was only eight points, it was one of those games where you knew that the Packers owned the line of scrimmage versus Chicago.

If this particular group wants to “shock the world“ by upsetting the number 2-seeded Cowboys? They will have to be great at the point of attack. Especially on defense. If Green Bay can slow Tony Pollard down and force Dak Prescott to throw the football, there’s a pretty good chance that he will at least make one or two mistakes. And Green Bay has to capitalize on that.

Barry did a very creative job of creating one-on-one matchups for his front five and even mixed in a couple of blitzes where six players rushed the quarterback against Chicago.

5 different players had QB sacks against Justin Fields and they will also need a heavy dose of that creativity with stunts and backside blitzes to be successful in Dallas.