GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers game against the Bears looms large, with a playoff berth at stake for Green Bay. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin takes a look at five topics to watch for:

Feed Aaron Jones

The Packers’ main man in the backfield has had back-to-back 100+ yard rushing games and has been averaging 5.55 yards per carry over the past three contests since returning to the lineup.

Jones took a pay cut to stay in Green Bay, and even though his long-term future could see him playing somewhere else, it’s clear that he can help the offense be productive late in the season at Lambeau Field.

Last week’s performance put Jones in some elite company with his 15th 100-yard rushing game while averaging over 6 yards per carry, surpassing both Ahman Green and Jim Taylor for most in franchise history.

Expect a heavy dose of “Showtyme33” on Sunday.

Frustrate Fields

There’s no question that Justin Fields is one of the most athletic players at quarterback in the NFL right now, and his return to the lineup has boosted the Bears in quite a few different ways.

Since his return from injury, Chicago has won twice as many games as they have lost (4-2), and they have won four out of their last five.

Fields isn’t exactly lighting it up statistically, but he has allowed his team to get a lead early against some quality competition. All but one opponent during that period has been a playoff contender, and their only loss is to Cleveland, who is 11-5.

Spread the Football Around

Just when you thought you had seen every young player on the Packers’ offense contribute, another guy comes out of nowhere to lead Green Bay.

Bo Melton led the team in receiving in their 33-10 win over the Vikings last Sunday. The second-year man out of Rutgers finished with six catches for 105 yards and his 1st NFL touchdown, and his totals ended up being more in every category than he had already had in his brief NFL career.

The Packers have had nine different pass catchers lead the team in receptions during a single game, including their top two running backs and tight ends.

As Jordan Love’s confidence grows, so does the experience of the youngest receiving corps in the league.

Put Up or Shut Up

During December, the Packers’ lack of defense helped produce back-to-back NFC players of the week for their opponents and allowed a struggling rookie to compete with Green Bay until the final seconds on the clock ran out in Carolina.

Regardless of the current head coach’s past relationship with his defensive coordinator, if Green Bay doesn’t devise a game plan to shut down the Bears offense, everyone will ask for someone to replace Joe Barry.

Statistically, Chicago is in the middle of the NFL, averaging just over 21 points per game. While they are second in the league in rushing, much of that is due to Justin Fields’ production running the football.

DJ Moore has emerged as a top-ten talent at wide receiver, so this would be a perfect time for Jaire Alexander to put his money where his mouth has been before his one-game suspension.

Win & You’re In

Matt LaFleur and company find themselves in the same spot that they were in one year ago. An 8-8 team heading into the final week of the regular season, facing a fellow NFC North foe. And another opponent that has nothing to lose since they are out of the playoff race and simply looking to prove that they belong and have bragging rights heading into the off-season.

That is virtually the exact spot where the Detroit Lions were last season when they came into Lambeau Field and dropped Green Bay 20-16, ending their season. Not to mention Aaron Rodgers’ tenure as the “Leader of the Pack.”

It’s been a season with several success stories so far in Titletown, but does the Packers organization want to go into next season with more answers than questions?

Nothing is more important than beating the Bears and returning to the playoffs.