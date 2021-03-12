Cap Moves: Packers restructure OLB Preston Smith’s contract, per reports

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Preston Smith #91 of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a sack during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – In one of the biggest cap-relieving moves yet, Green Bay is restructuring a deal with one of their highest-paid defenders.

Outside linebacker Preston Smith, who some believed could be a cut candidate due to his significant cap hit, is reportedly moving his contract money to future years to provide the Packers relief against the depressed 2021 salary cap.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the move will save $7.25 million against the cap in 2021. The Packers entered the day roughly $10 million over the cap, needing to get under the number by the start of the league year next Wednesday.

In three moves Friday, Green Bay changed up Smith’s deal, restructured safety Adrian Amos’ contract, and cut fullback John Lovett.

According to Packers cap expert Ken Ingalls, the moves Friday saved Green Bay $8.12 million against the 2021 cap, meaning the Green & Gold have just over $1 million left to shed before March 17.

The deals avoid cutting any more starting defenders after the Packers let go of Christian Kirksey last month. Smith’s deal also keeps him with friend and fellow edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, as the two have earned the moniker “The Smith Brothers” due to their pass rushing prowess for the Pack the last two seasons.