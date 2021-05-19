Charles Woodson, Al Harris to be inducted into Packers Hall of Fame on Aug. 28

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two former Green Bay Packers defensive secondary members will be inducted during the 50th Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. Induction Banquet on Aug. 28.

According to officials, Woodson and Harris will be featured during the banquet as the newest inductees into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Bud Selig is also being honored as the Bob Harlan Leadership Award recipient. The late Zeke Bratkowski will receive the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition award.

LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks will also accept the special recognition for the Most Memorable Moment in Packers history on behalf of the Lambeau Leap.

The 50th Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. Induction Banquet was rescheduled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no information regarding if there will be a limit on how many people will be in attendance or if there will be any COVID-19 protocols in place.

Harris played seven years for the Packers and had 14 career interceptions with the team. None were more memorable when he intercepted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck during a playoff game in Jan. 2004.

Woodson also played seven years for the Packers and had 38 career interceptions with the team. Woodson won the 2009 NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year award during his tenure with the Packers.