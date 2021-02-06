Charles Woodson to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Packers Media Relations) – DB Charles Woodson, who played seven seasons (2006-12) for the Green Bay Packers and was a member of teams that made the playoffs five times, won the division three times, reached the NFC Championship two times and brought the Packers their fourth Super Bowl, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The announcement was made today by the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

“The Green Bay Packers and all our fans congratulate Charles on this tremendous, well-deserved honor,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Charles played the game the right way, and we would not have won Super Bowl XLV without his outstanding play and leadership. He had a remarkable career, including seven great seasons in Green Bay. We look forward to his induction in Canton and welcoming him back to Lambeau Field to unveil his name in the stadium next season.”

Woodson was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the first round (No. 4 overall) in 1998 and played 11 seasons for the Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-15). The Heisman Trophy winner intercepted at least one pass in each of his 18 seasons, one year shy of CB Darrell Green’s NFL-record 19 seasons with a pick. He tied for No. 1 in NFL history with 13 career defensive TDs and ranks No. 5 in league history with 65 career INTs. Woodson was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s and is the only player in NFL history with 50-plus INTs and 20-plus sacks.

Woodson signed with the Packers in 2006 and in seven seasons in Green Bay, he helped the Packers win 10-plus games five times. Of his nine career Pro Bowl selections, four came with Green Bay (2008-11), and he earned two (2009, 2011) of his four first-team All-Pro selections from The Associated Press while with the Packers while also being selected second-team All-Pro by the AP twice during his tenure in Green Bay (2008, 2010). In 2009, Woodson was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year by AP after leading the league with nine interceptions, tied for the second most in a season in Packers history. He became only the second Packer to win the award (DE Reggie White, 1998) and the oldest defensive back to earn the honor. Woodson is the only player in franchise history to lead the league in INTs two times (2009, 2011).

Woodson started all 100 games he played in during the regular season for the Packers, recording 519 tackles (417 solo), 11.5 sacks, 38 interceptions, 10 touchdowns, 15 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He holds franchise records for the most touchdowns on interceptions (nine) and the most defensive touchdowns (10). Woodson joined S Bobby Dillon as the only players in franchise annals to intercept seven-plus passes in a season four times. He also returned 75 punts, averaging 8.4 yards per return with a long of 40 yards. Woodson played in 10 postseason contests with nine starts for Green Bay, posting 46 tackles (40 solo), a sack, a forced fumble and six passes defensed.

Woodson is the 27th member of the Packers to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.