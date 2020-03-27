Checking in with Packers’ Allen Lazard

Wide receiver has been an area of need this off-season and it seems the Green Bay Packers have made their first move to rectify that position. According to the NFL Network, the Packers are expected to sign wide receiver Devin Funchess.

Funchess's 6'4", 225-pound frame should provide Aaron Rodgers with another red-zone target. He entered the league as a second-round pick with the Panthers in the 2015 NFL draft, and played the first four years of his career in Carolina, racking up 161 catches for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns. His breakout season was in 2017, where Funchess finished with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns, which all marked career-highs.