GREEN Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Entering your first year of a job can be daunting, no matter what the career is. It helps to have someone guide you along the way. Someone who has seen the road you’re going to walk and can help you be the best you can be. For rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, he’s ready for the work he’s going to have to put into being a rookie with the Packers. He’s also already picking the brain of veteran wideout Randall Cobb.

“It’s hectic, it’s crazy, they’re throwing a lot of stuff at you and it’s a lot of stuff at once but it’s amazing,” Watson said with a grin after practice. “It’s football, it’s what I love to do, to get out there and play at the highest level, and now with the vets out there, it’s great.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has talked at length about how fast-paced the NFL is and how the rookies have a lot thrown at them all at once. He reiterated that sentiment on Monday before taking to the field with his team.

“They’ve gotta watch the guy in front of them. And more specifically, I would say, the guys within their group that are veterans, you have the ability to learn from everybody’s reps,” LaFleur said. “That’s the only way you can maximize and expedite the learning process. You better be paying attention to everybody in front of you.”

Randall Cobb says talking to the rookies, it’s about calming them down and reminding them they’re here for a reason.

“Just making sure that they understand that they have all the tools. They’re all special, they wouldn’t be here if they weren’t,” Cobb said. ” He [Christian Watson] has the total package. Just being around him for the past week and seeing some of the things that he can do, he has all the tools and he’s very gifted. It’s about applying it, taking the stuff that he learns in the classroom, taking it to the field.”

Cobb may be one of the few veterans in attendance during OTA’s but he’s enjoying every moment of being on the field. He says to be playing in Year 12 is a blessing and he’s here to continue to excel at the sport that’s given so much to him.

“It’s about doing five or ten things really good. And I make sure that I come out and continue to push myself and to work hard and to make sure that I’m creating a standard,” Cobb said. “I think that’s the most important thing for myself and why I’m here is to create that standard for two young guys that are coming in sop they know what’s expected and how we do things.”

Watson says he’s seen that work ethic and tries to emulate that. The young rookie tries to soak up as much as he can before mandatory minicamp and then training camp.

“Especially Randall, someone who’s been successful as well, just looking at our install tape, you’ll see a lot of 18 on there,” Watson said. “There’s definitely a lot to learn from him and even away from the technicalities of routes and stuff, just his knowledge he has of the game and his knowledge he has of this playbook, there’s a lot of stuff that I can pick his brain and learn from him.”