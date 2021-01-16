Classic Battle: Packers #1 Offense vs Rams #1 Defense

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown #19 of the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(WFRV) It’s Green Bay’s prolific offense triggered by quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Los Angeles’ stingy defense anchored by Aaron Donald.

The Packers scored the most points in the NFL regular season with 509 and registered 66 touchdowns. Green Bay averaged 31.8 points per game and scored an amazing 80% of the time in the red zone.

The Rams defense ranks first overall, first against the pass, and third against the rush. They allowed the fewest points and yards of any team and registered 53 sacks in the regular season, second only to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka looks forward to a classic match-up at Lambeau Field Saturday afternoon in a NFC Divisional Playoff contest.

“The best offense against the best defense,” Ditka said a chuckle. “As a football fan, you have to love it. The weather will be cold, but both teams have to play in it—wind is more of a problem than cold for the passing and kicking games. This is the playoffs—you deal with it. Win or go home.”

The two All-Pro Aarons are the main topics of pregame discussion, and deservedly so. They are the heart-and-soul of their respective units and teams.

“I’ve said it all year, Aaron Rodgers is the best in the business, in my opinion,” Ditka said. “He’s played at a consistently high level throughout the season, raised the level of the players around him. I can’t pick against the Packers.”

Rodgers has been on a mission and compiled league MVP-worthy statistics: 48 touchdowns (one more than JK Scott punts), 4,299 passing yards, five interceptions, and a 121.5 passer rating. With his 122.5 rating in 2011, Rodgers now holds the two highest in a single season in NFL history.

Donald, who incurred a painful rib injury in a Wild Card Playoff victory in Seattle, is a game-plan wrecker—an impact player who must be accounted for on every play. He commands double-teams and has totaled 13.5 sacks. Donald is part of a talented, complete, and consistent defense with no weaknesses.

“Unless something unforeseen happens, the Terminator will be ready,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Donald this week.

The Los Angeles defense has presented its offense with opportunities—and also scored five defensive touchdowns. The most interesting individual matchup will be shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Packers’ star receiver Davante Adams. And the sure-tackling Rams will also be focused on limiting versatile Aaron Jones, a dual threat as a breakaway runner and receiver.

McVay’s team has been inconsistent on offense throughout the season.

Jared Goff and his surgically repaired thumb will start at quarterback, where Green Bay has the obvious advantage. Running back Cam Akers will be a challenge for the Packers’ surging defense, a key factor in the team’s six-game winning streak. Cooper Kupp (90 receptions) and Robert Woods (92 catches) team with tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett to form a solid receiving corps.

For the Packers, receivers Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling may see more targets if the Rams concentrate on taking Adams out of the game. Tight end Robert Tonyan is a favorite target of Rodgers in the red zone, as evidenced by his 11 touchdown receptions.

The 13-3 Packers enter the game well-rested after a bye week by virtue of the NFC’s No 1 seed. The 11-6 Rams displayed their grit and resiliency at Seattle, overcoming the loss of starting quarterback John Wolford (neck stinger) and compiling 333 total yards and five scoring drives on the road.

A key for Green Bay may be a fast start. The Packers have outscored opponents by a 299-163 margin in the first half—and 219-92 in the second quarter. The Rams are 37-0 under McVay the past four years in contests they’ve led at intermission.

“It’s a four-quarter game. . . and it comes down to execution,” Rodgers said.

An added bonus for Green Bay is that Lambeau Field will welcome 6,000 season-tickets holders, a first this season. “That’s going to help us,” Jones said. “Give us an extra added home-field advantage that we need, just brining that extra juice.”

This one is decided in trenches. Whichever defense best stops the run (Jones vs Akers) and creates the key turnover in the second half. Rodgers continues his MVP season and finds a way to come through in the clutch in a tight contest.

Packers 24, Rams 20