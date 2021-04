(WFRV) - Every team changes roster personnel from year to year, and if you're a player that was drafted high or has a guaranteed salary, the leash is usually pretty long to stay on the roster. First, second, and third-round draft picks generally have a longer window to justify their selections, but that simply isn't the case for the players taken during the draft on Saturday, or free agents that sign after the weekend is over. But every now and then, there's a diamond in the rough that can carve out a solid NFL career, without seeing much game time on the football field. Tim Boyle is one of those players and he will get his chance to be a starting quarterback in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

"It’s a great opportunity, and I know you guys being in Green Bay have heard me say this, but I’m just going to make the best of my opportunities. And when comes down to it, I’m not in control of the snap counts, or playing time, so my number one focus right now is learning this offense," said Boyle. "That’s what kind of the past few weeks have been, my grind. Just learning a new offense and try and to learn, and unlearn certain things. That’s always the difficult part, but you know opportunity is always what are you looking for in the NFL. As you know, it’s a production-based industry and if you produce you’re probably going to find yourself on a team, and I have to continue to produce. Obviously, that was a big appeal for me to go to the Lions. It was the opportunity of being able to go in there and compete."