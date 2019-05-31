Confident or cocky?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) —

Jaire Alexander can talk the talk, and so far he’s walked the walk.

“The speed of the game has gotten slower.”

Which is pretty amazing for a player who ran a 4.38, 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 2018, which was tied for 9th fastest in the entire field. Only Marques Valdes-Scantling (4.37) and Tony Brown (4.35) had faster times on the Packers roster.

And the biggest difference from year one to year two for Alexander is pretty simple.

“Experience. Just want to have a good year for real. I see myself in the Pro Bowl. I see myself as an All-Pro.”

Bold words from a player who has just one season in the NFL, but Alexander also showed flashes of why he was taken in the first round of the draft and has lived up to the hype so far.

“I got all the confidence in the world. Last year was a great starting point for me, but this year, this year is going to be my dog year. I’m gonna put my stamp on that.”

Green Bay currently has 12 defensive backs on their roster and in a young man’s game, 11 of those players are 25 years old or younger. Eight of them are either 22 or 23. And then there is 36-year-old Tramon Williams who is going into his 13th season, who Alexander credits for helping him develop as a rookie.

“Tramon was a great help last year, he’s a great leader. We got young guys, so I’m able to coach them up just like Tramon did you know for myself.”

The Packers finished 2018 tied for 3rd worst in the NFL for total takeaways with 15. Even worse than that, Green Bay was also tied for 29th in the league with only 7 interceptions. And that’s something that’s going to change according to Alexander.

“We didn’t get the ball enough last year. But this year that’s going to change. Our front seven, we’ve got great edge rushers, I’m not even going to say good. Them dudes is coming so that ball is going to be out a lot faster.”

And with a healthy Kevin King, Alexander doesn’t mince words as to whether or not they can be the best cornerback tandem in the league. “Two shut down corners. Plain and simple.”