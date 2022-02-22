GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While it was speculated by many that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would appear on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ Tuesday afternoon and announce his decision for his future, the former happened but not the latter.

Rodgers was the highly anticipated guest on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ Tuesday afternoon, the same day he usually appears during the season. The leader of the Pack started off by making clear that he would not be making his decision for the 2022-23 season just yet.

“There will be no news today, no decision on my future”, Rodgers said.

Many thought he may announce it given his Instagram post late Monday night where he showed a lot of appreciation for people in his life — in football and personally. While the world talked about his post on Instagram, Rodgers stated there was nothing more to it than just that — a post.

“I was going through some old pictures from the last year and felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have and for the lessons that I’ve learned and the growth that’s happened over the last year and the people who have been apart of the journey”, Rodgers explained.

Rodgers said that Davante Adams’ future in Green Bay affects his own decision. Starting Tuesday, NFL teams can start to franchise tag players until March 8. The Packers haven’t been known to use that tag on players considering they’re the only team in the NFL since 2011 to not franchise tag a player. They last used that option on Ryan Pickett back in 2010.

While it was reported the last few weeks that Rodgers and Shailene Woodley broke off their engagement, Rodgers took the time to give her appreciation for the support she’s given him and the love the last two years. It sure sounded like a guy squashing those rumors.

“I learned so much from her. She’s just an incredible woman. Talented, smart, kind. I said last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift. When you have a partner like that, it just makes life so much more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting”, Rodgers expressed. “When you meet your person, life just changes and you can not possibly be changed by being around those special people that we meet.”

After the Packers gut wrenching loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs this past season, reports surfaced of Rodgers taking a few extra days to meet with those in the front office and coaches at Lambeau Field and on Tuesday Rodgers confirmed those.

“I just wanted to make sure I saw a lot of those people that I knew had the possibility of either moving on or getting another opportunity. That kept me in town for a few days and I wanted to have meetings with Brian [Gutekunst], Russ [Ball], Matt [LaFleur] as well. I would say the meetings were much different than they’ve been in the past, in a positive way. There were some real honest conversations that I appreciated”, said Rodgers.

Rodgers went onto circulate back to his frustrations during this past summer before returning to Green Bay. There were phone calls, ZOOMs, face-to-face conversations, and coaches that even tailgated at his house this past summer waiting for him at his home coming back from dinner.

One of the key pieces to how this past year has played out is the relationship between Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Rodgers. The Packers quarterback gave an interesting analogy on Tuesday to describe a talk he had with Gutekunst.

“One of the first days I was back, Brian and I had a conversation. Very honest conversation after a walk-through and that was meaningful to me”, Rodgers described. “That was the me and Brett Favre shaking hands on stage at the NFL Honors.”

Brett Favre, left, and Aaron Rodgers present at the 2nd Annual NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013 in New Orleans. (Photo by AJ Mast/Invision/AP)

If there’s anything that’s true when it comes to a relationship, it’s that it takes both sides. Rodgers felt like both, him and Gutekunst, have worked hard at theirs throughout the last year.

“I’m definitely thankful for the work that he put in on the relationship, and Russ Ball as well. Matt and I, I think every year, we get closer and more connected and feel better about our communication”, Rodgers said.

While the whole sports world sits and watches what number 12 does moving forward, Rodgers acknowledged that he’s looking forward to making that decision so him and the team can go on – one way or another.

“There’s conversations that we had and a few more things to contemplate, but it won’t be long and I won’t hold anybody hostage in this”, Rodgers said. “I want to feel certain about it and when I do I’ll make a decision and we’ll just move on and move forward.”