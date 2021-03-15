Corey Linsley signs 5-year deal with Chargers in free agency

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Corey Linsley snaps the ball to Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s hard to say goodbye, but with the signing of Aaron Jones earlier in the week, the writing was on the wall.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Los Angeles Chargers have signed former Packers center Corey Linsley to a five-year, 62.5 million dollar deal.

This makes Linsley the highest paid center in the league and he will get 26 million dollars over the first two years. Linsley was drafted by the Packers in 2014 out of Ohio State University. He played for the Green and Gold for 7 seasons and started in 99 games since entering the league in 2014.

Linsley remarked back in February it was not likely he would be back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season

High School Sports Xtra: Alternate spring season begins

All in the Family

Bond between Gamblers' Lohrei & Schmaltz from youth hockey to NHL Draft

UW-Oshkosh women end unprecedented season with conference title