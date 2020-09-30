Coronavirus concerns in the NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first outbreak of COVID-19 has officially affected a regular-season game and the NFL has responded:

The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.

“We always have to be very, very mindful especially where we’re at in our area right now, if you look at the numbers, we’re one of the highest in the National Football League per capita and so our guys have done an outstanding job of being disciplined, of taking care of themselves, but really what it comes down to is putting the team first,” says Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “We need to continue to do that because all it takes is one guy, if one guy gets it, it can take down this whole operation.”

Players also understand that if they want to keep playing, partisan politics do not help anyone. 0

“I think the biggest thing that we have to remember is this is real, you know, regardless of what people’s opinions are on it,” says Packers LB Ty Summers. “There’s people who are getting this and at the end of the day, if people have it they can’t play.”

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy used to often say that statistics are for losers, but the numbers don’t lie. COVID-19 in northeast Wisconsin isn’t going away any time soon.

“Our guys have done an outstanding job and you know we’ve got to continue to be that way,” says LaFleur.

There is also an added element to keeping the coronavirus out of each NFL franchise, the financial angle.

“If we get COVID, that’s money out of our pocket. You know I what I mean?” said Packers center Corey Linsley. “I get it we’re well off but everybody in here, some rookies are trying to make as much money as they possibly can, and some guys are trying to get other contracts, and you know all of us are an integral part of this business.”

