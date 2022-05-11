GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two of the NFL’s historic franchises will play a highly-anticipated Week 10 matchup at Lambeau Field.

The NFL tweeted out a Week 10 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be held on Fox.

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy will make his return to Lambeau Field after getting fired by the Packers back in 2018.

In the 2021-2022 season, the Packers finished 13-4 and the Cowboys had a record of 12-5. Oddsmakers have both teams in the top ten of most likely to win this season’s Super Bowl.

The Packers are tied for the fourth-best odds while the Cowboys have the ninth-best. The NFL’s 2022-2023 schedule will be released on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The schedule release will be aired on the NFL Network.