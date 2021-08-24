Cut day: Packers roster narrowed down to 80 players

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 09: Brian Gutekunst Genral Manager of the Green Bay Packers speaks to the media during a press conference introducing Matt LaFleur as head coach at Lambeau Field on January 09, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers made roster cuts Tuesday to get down to 80 players, per NFL rules.

To get to that 80 player threshold, the Packers placed safety Will Redmond on the injured reserve, traded cornerback Ka’dar Hollman to the Texans, and released linebacker Kamal Martin, defensive tackle Josh Avery, and tight end Daniel Crawford.

Next Tuesday is when all NFL teams will have to go from 80 players to their initial 53-man roster.

The Packers will be on the road Saturday versus the Bills and it will give fringe-roster guys a chance to shine before tough conversations in Green Bay are made.