Davante Adams returns to practice for Packers

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams practiced Wednesday for the first time since suffering a turf toe injury against Philadelphia September 26th.

Green Bay conducted a light walk-through practice without pads or helmets, but Adams showed the ability to explode out of his stance, run at what appeared to be full speed, and make cuts.

So what’s it going to take to play Sunday against the Chargers?

“Really just the feedback I get from the docs,” Adams said Wednesday. “I feel good. I know you guys got a chance to see a little bit today. I feel like I’m in a spot where I can make that call for myself. But I’ve got to (collaborate) with them and see how they’re feeling and look at it one more time and then we’ll make that call.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said “we’ll be ecstatic” when Adams is ready to return, and isn’t concerned about the mental part of possibly returning after missing four games.

“I think Davante’s extremely intelligent,” LaFleur said. “He’s been engaged in all our meetings. He absorbs everything. To be honest, he’s like having another coach out there. We’ll just see how it goes. There’s no guarantees that he’ll be out there this weekend. So we’ll take it day by day, listen to the trainers, listen to Tae to see how he feels. We certainly are excited for that day when we get him back.”

Aaron Rodgers was listed as limited, but was seen riding the exercise bikes only during the portion of practice open to the media.

When asked about Adams’ progress Rodgers said: “Oh, I’ve been keeping my eyes on ’17’ for awhile. So I’ve got a pretty good idea how he’s feeling. He’s feeling a lot more confident in the toe. We’re optimistic that he’ll be back sooner rather than later, and I’m sure he’s itching to get back out there.”