GREEN BAY, Wis--It’s a rivalry with three distinct eras and one that has Hall of Famers from each franchise on both sides of the football. The Packers and Cowboys were benefactors of each other’s fame playing in epic games, that have created legends on the field. Green Bay leads the regular-season series with Dallas, 15-13, with each of them winning four games in the playoffs. But recently the winning tide has swung back in the Packers favor with Green Bay taking seven of the last eight contests, including that memorable playoff victory in January of 2017, which was the last time the Packers had a winning season.

You have to go all the way back to 1960 to find the first time the Packers played the Cowboys when Dallas became the NFL's first modern-era expansion team. The Cowboys played at the Cotton Bowl and shared their stadium with the Dallas Texans which eventually became the Kansas City Chiefs franchise, and they began playing in the AFL that same year. Vince Lombardi was in his second season in Green Bay when the Cowboys finished their inaugural season last in the NFL with a record of 0-11-1. The Packers crushed the Cowboys 41-7, but Dallas was undermanned from the start since they weren’t even awarded the franchise until after the 1960 college draft had been held. Dallas was the only new franchise in the NFL which went from 12 teams to 13, and they became the first expansion team without the benefit of a college draft. The Lombardi era Packers beat the Cowboys five straight times with two of those coming in the NFC Championship game en route to victories in the first two Super Bowls. In 1966, Green Bay went on the road and beat Dallas in a shootout 34-27, and of course, 1967 provided football fans with the “Ice Bowl”. Even Phil Bengston’s 1968 team went to Texas and came out with a victory. But from there they became two franchises going in opposite directions. The Packers would have just 5 winning seasons over the next 24 years, while Tom Landry was building his team into one of best in the NFL. For two straight decades, the Cowboys had a winning record with 18 playoff appearances, 5 trips to the Super Bowl, while bringing the Lombardi trophy back to Dallas twice.