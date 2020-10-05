Davante Adams won’t play in Packers Monday night game against Falcons, per tweet

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 20: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the game at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers wide received Davante Adams won’t take the field Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Adams tweeted Monday morning, saying he “wont be on the field tonight” and “I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others.”

https://twitter.com/tae15adams/status/1313111901543555074

Adams missed the Week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints due to a hamstring injury.

On Saturday, Adams made the Packers injury list as questionable after being a limited participant in practice all week. Head coach Matt LaFleur said they would give him until game time to make a decision.

Another Packers offensive weapon, wide received Allen Lazard, will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury last week.

Lazard filled Adams’ gap against the Saints, catching six passes 146 yards for Green Bay, including gains of 48 and 72 yards on throws deep downfield that each set up touchdowns.

On Saturday, the Packers also announced they were placing inside linebacker Christian Kirksey on injured reserve.

After New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus, Sunday’s Patriots versus Kansas City Chiefs game was rescheduled for Monday night.

That pushes Green Bay’s game against the Falcons to a 7:50 p.m. start.