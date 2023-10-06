GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers’ two-time First-Team All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari confirmed on Friday that he will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

Bakhtiari confirmed the speculation while speaking to the media during locker room interviews on October 6.

The three-time Pro Bowler was placed on IR on September 28, reportedly stemming from a nagging knee injury that happened during a practice back in 2020. Bakhtiari recently underwent his fourth surgery on his left knee in less than three years.

The 32-year-old also stated during his time with the media that his goal is to return in time for training camp next summer, according to Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan.