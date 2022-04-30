GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft and heading into rounds 4-7, the Packers sit with six picks remaining. Below we’ll break down who each of the Packers draft picks are and what they bring to the table.

4TH ROUND:

  • 132nd pick: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
    • 6’2, 200 lbs
    • could be great as a punt returner
    • has great height and speed
    • named to All-Mountain West First Team in 2021
    • Tied for first in Mountain West in receiving touchdowns with 11
    • second in the conference in receiving yards per game with 100.8
Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Pick 140: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
    • 6’5, 295 lbs
    • appeared in 48 games over his career at Wake Forest, started in all 36 last season
    • played in 3,107 snaps in his career and has given up just two sacks.
Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

5TH ROUND:

  • Pick 179: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
    • First team All-SEC in 2021
    • 6’4, 265 lbs
    • 44 tackles, team high 7.0 tackles for loss and a team-best 4.5 sacks
    • credited with two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery
South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)