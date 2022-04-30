GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft and heading into rounds 4-7, the Packers sit with six picks remaining. Below we’ll break down who each of the Packers draft picks are and what they bring to the table.

4TH ROUND:

132nd pick: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada 6’2, 200 lbs could be great as a punt returner has great height and speed named to All-Mountain West First Team in 2021 Tied for first in Mountain West in receiving touchdowns with 11 second in the conference in receiving yards per game with 100.8



Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Pick 140: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest 6’5, 295 lbs appeared in 48 games over his career at Wake Forest, started in all 36 last season played in 3,107 snaps in his career and has given up just two sacks.



Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

5TH ROUND:

Pick 179: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina First team All-SEC in 2021 6’4, 265 lbs 44 tackles, team high 7.0 tackles for loss and a team-best 4.5 sacks credited with two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery

