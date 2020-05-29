Deja vu at QB

(WFRV)— Andrew Brandt has done it all in the sports world. Agent. World League General Manager. NFL Vice President with the Green Bay Packers. Sports business analyst with ESPN. Founder and writer with the National Football Post. Law Professor at Villanova. Columnist for Sports Illustrated.

In part one of his interview, Sports Director Burke Griffin caught up with Andrew and discussed just how well the NFL, and in particular, the Green Bay Packers are equipped financially to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.