Deja vu at QB

Packers

(WFRV)— Andrew Brandt has done it all in the sports world.  Agent.  World League General Manager.  NFL Vice President with the Green Bay Packers.  Sports business analyst with ESPN.  Founder and writer with the National Football Post.  Law Professor at Villanova.  Columnist for Sports Illustrated.  In part two of my interview with him, we chatted about his role and the behind the scenes atmosphere in 2005, when Aaron Rodgers was drafted while Brett Favre was still under contract, how drafting Love is similar but different, and how this situation could be handled in the future.

