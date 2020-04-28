Dillon adds power and more to Packers run game

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 19: AJ Dillon #2 of the Boston College Eagles runs the ball during the first half of the game between the Boston College Eagles and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Alumni Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The first thing that comes to mind when you see A.J. Dillon play is power. At 6’4″ and over 240 pounds, the Packers second round pick certainly packs a punch.

“I feel like I’m blessed with the size and strength that I do have. My ability to do that, and move people, and still have the speed that I do,” said A.J. Dillon.

Dillon broke on to the scene with Boston College as a freshman against Louisville. In a game where he rushed for 272 yards on 39 carries, it was one play where he ran over Chucky Williams that most will remember him for.

“That was just one of those games, I just strapped up my chin strap and said I’m going to figure out anyway I can possible to help my team win. It was just one of those instances where you had to get the job done,” said Dillon.

He certainly got the job done, and carried the load, for Boston College during his three years. Over that time he carried the ball 845 times, including three seasons of 300 carries or more, for the Eagles.

The Packers second round pick doesn’t seem concerned about the workload he carried to the NFL.

“I’m good to go, as healthy as can be. I had a lot of carries there, but that just goes to show I can handle the work load. I can be the work horse,” said Dillon.

If there’s one thing Dillon can help with right away it would be in short yardage situations. On several occasions last season the Packers were stuffed on third and forth down. Stopping drives that could have helped put more points on the board.

The rookie doesn’t see himself as just a situational player, though. Dillon wants to be to an all around back in the NFL that can be on the field for all three downs.

Similar in size and skills to a Derek Henry, who played for Matt LaFleur at Tennessee, or expanding his game to be more like Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey.

“The comparables by the numbers definitely jump out. Guys like him and Leonard Fournette, that are bigger backs, can do it all and they do it with aggression. I’m always looking to continue grow my game. I look at guys like Christian McCaffrey. That might not be my specific style of play, but I look to what I can take from him to make my game better,” said Dillon.