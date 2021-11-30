ESPN’s John Anderson shares his thoughts on the Packers in 1-on-1 interview

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin sat down with ESPN’s John Anderson to talk about the 9-3 Packers as they head into the bye week and much more.

Anderson shared his thoughts on the current state of the Packers and how the team has been able to overcome so much adversity with five more games to play. He also touched base and shared his thoughts on where the future of the Packers is headed regarding Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers’ status.

Burke also chatted with John about his podcast with Trevor Thomas called ‘Inside Wisconsin’. The podcast is 100% dedicated to the people and the stories within the Dairy State of Wisconsin.

Happy 2nd week of deer camp, Wisconsin!



Green Bay native John Anderson didn't grow up deer hunting like many did. And he also doesn't think it's a sport. Here's JA's hot take on the Sconnie tradition.



Full clip: https://t.co/erBvyjVJ64



Subscribe today! https://t.co/mi2zL3qHWJ pic.twitter.com/bh9K1CiaJB — Inside Wisconsin (@InsideWiscoShow) November 27, 2021

As Anderson grew up in Green Bay, he raves about being from Wisconsin and has created a platform to talk about everything in the state ranging from a variety of topics – from sports to quirky stories. Anderson and Thomas also have guests, periodically, on their podcast like former UW-Madison Athletic Director, Barry Alveraz and much more.