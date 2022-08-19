GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The New Orleans Saints marched their way into Green Bay, but it was the Packers that were able to come out on top of their week 2 preseason matchup, 20-10.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love looked much more confident in his second start of the preseason with some very impressive throws. The former Utah State Aggie played in all four quarters and finished 12/24 with 113 yards and one touchdown.

Love was able to connect with standout rookie receiver Romeo Doubs in the second quarter for a fade route touchdown to put the Packers up 10-3 with 8:04 left before halftime.

Running back Tyler Goodson was very efficient on the ground, rushing for 42 yards on just 10 carries for an average of 4.2.

The Green and Gold’s new kicker Ramiz Ahmed did a great job with field goals in Friday night’s matchup, going 2/2 with his furthest being a 45-yarder.

Micah Abernathy made the most of his minutes, filling in for Vernon Scott, who left the game with a shoulder injury. Abernathy immediately intercepted Saints quarterback Ian Book, setting the Packers up in prime position for a two-minute offense before halftime.













Green Bay Packers quarterback Danny Etling celebrates after a long touchdown run during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (AP Photos/Morry Gash)

Unfortunately, Green Bay was plagued with an early turnover to that drive after tight end Tyler Davis fumbled the ball. This led to a 20-yard touchdown throw to Saints’ first-round draft pick Chris Olave to make the score 13-10 at the end of the half.

The rain began to pour down on Lambeau Field, making conditions tough to score in as the entire third quarter went scoreless by both sides.

Green Bay’s third-string quarterback Danny Etling came in with around nine minutes left in the fourth quarter and turned on the jets, running wild for a 51-yard touchdown to put the Packers up 20-10 with 8:20 left to play. The Green and Gold finished the game with 179 total rushing yards.

Ian Book wasn’t going to let the Saints go down without a fight, scrambling several times the following drive for positive yards. With time running out for New Orleans, desperation began to settle in. Book appeared to have thrown a touchdown to put the Saints within one score, but an offensive pass interference bumped them back to Green Bay’s 17-yard line.

After stopping them on third down, the Saints would try a field goal, but rookie John Parker Romo out of Virginia Tech wouldn’t be able to capitalize, thus solidifying the Green Bay win 20-10.

The Packers move to 1-1 on the preseason and will head to Arrowhead Stadium next Thursday, August 25 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 7:00 p.m.