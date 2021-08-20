‘Everybody’s held to the same standard’: Adrian Amos leads by example

Adrian Amos is the oldest member of the Packers secondary, but his play on the football field keeps trending upward.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence; well at least that’s the case for Adrian Amos.

After four seasons, the former Penn State safety left the Bears and signed a 4-year, $37 million dollar deal with the Packers in March of 2019; a contract he has more than lived up to. He’s also a student of the game, in the last four seasons he has learned three different defensive sets of plays.

“I’m very familiar with how the run scheme is with Joe Barry, you know just seeing what they’ve done before, and I’ve been in similar systems with how we use the safeties in a run fit. Me moving around within the secondary as well, I think the more reps we all get, that we can be very multiple as a defense.”

Not only was Amos rated as one of the NFL’s best safeties last season, but Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 1 safety in coverage last year with a grade of 95.1 and a total of 17 passes defended, yet, practicing with the Jets the past two days has been a mixed bag of results for players in the secondary.

“I look at these joint practices as getting good looks with different players and different skill types because nobody’s really using all their calls using their entire playbook or showing everything that they’ve got,” said Amos. “It’s really about getting that individual work and collectively working together against unscouted looks.”

Last season Amos led the Packers in tackles and did so while playing in a variety of positions including being up in the box at the line of scrimmage or playing as an extra linebacker proving that it’s that kind of versatility that’s expected from the entire secondary.

“Everybody’s held to that same expectation, even if somebody goes down, or if we are in multiple packages,” said Amos. “Everybody’s held to the same standard.”

It’s safe to say the two most productive years in his career have been with the Packers, posting over 80 tackles and two interceptions in each of the past two seasons, leaving Amos to believe his position group to be elite in the NFL.

“I think this is one of our more talented secondaries, very competitive, we have a lot of guys who can go. There’s not too many people that I’m worried about if they have to go in the game,” said Amos.