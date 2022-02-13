GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For some, Super Bowl 31 feels like a lifetime ago. For others, it seems like yesterday. For Brett Favre? It’s some where in between.

“It’s funny how my mother, father, and grandmother at some point said ‘You wait, when you get to 35 or 40, your birthdays go like that.’ Well, they were right. But seasons go like that. And the next thing you know you’re not playing that’s 25 years ago,” said Favre. “It’s kind a like grade school. It feels like it takes forever to graduate and you were in such a hurry to go to college and be an adult. And it took forever. Then you’re like 40 and you’re trying to getting back those years, and that’s the way I think back about that season (1996) but not only that, some wonderful seasons here.”

Favre led the Packers to six straight playoff appearances with Mike Holmgren as his head coach and his first touchdown pass to Andre Rison in Super Bowl 31 was reminiscent of another Hall of Famer’s TD throw in the big game. “Those moments that are forever etched in your mind, just like watching before I became a player,” said Favre. “Watching replays of Joe Montana in New Orleans, in the Super Bowl, and hitting Jerry Rice on a post for a touchdown, and thinking ‘How cool would it be to actually do that?’ We were playing the Patriots, who were not an all out blitz team, and lo and behold, right out of the gates they show something that they hadn’t shown. And I had to make a choice in a quick fashion, and I made the right choice, and made a great throw. We all did it right.”

The 54-yard touchdown pass was Green Bay’s second play from scrimmage and after Rison crossed the goal-line, an excited Favre pumping his helmet into the air and racing toward the sideline is just one of many images from Super Bowl 31 that are forever in Packers folklore.

“I’m running off the field with my helmet in my hand, and people are probably thinking, ‘Look at him celebrate, said Favre. “What I really was doing was saying, ‘Can you believe that this actually worked out like I thought it, or hoped it would work out?’ So those are the memories forever etched in my mind.”

The Packers would go on to play in back to back Super Bowls, but Favre still feels like that group let a chance to play in three straight Super Bowls slip away, after leading the Cowboys into the 4th quarter of the 1995 NFC Championship game.

“I really thought we were ready to win it then. We came close. I was kind of hoping to be honest with you that we didn’t have to play Dallas again,” said Favre. “Other people may look at it differently like “yeah I will play them”. I had enough getting my butt whooped there. I looked at it differently. I didn’t think that we weren’t good enough. I wanted a different scenario and we got that.”

Favre would go on to play in just one more NFC championship game for Green Bay after their run in the 1990’s, and that was his last game in a Packer uniform against the New York Giants following the 2007 season. And the Pro Football Hall of Famer knows how special that group was.

“We were just more experienced and our chemistry was outstanding, and I think that that’s so overlooked,” said Favre. “It’s so important to success, in the business world as well, as well in the sports world. We had guys that loved each other, loved competing together, we enjoyed the coaching staff and vice versa. We had a lot of fun picking on each other too. It was like good gumbo, the ingredients were just right.”