Exclusive club: Davante Adams announced as member of Madden’s 99 Club

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone who plans on playing Madden’s newest installment of its yearly football game will see Davante Adams with the highest achievable in-game rating of 99.

The announcement was made this morning on ESPN’s Get Up! Madden ratings are updated based on real-life performance and skill set.

While Adams’ new Madden 22 rating has made the news, it was also reported that contract extension talks between the Green Bay Packers and Adams were ‘in a bad place’.

Madden NFL 22 will be released worldwide on August 20.