“Fairly healthy” Packers back to work with season opener approaching

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – After a rare weekend off, the Packers got back to work on Labor Day as they began preparing for this week’s season opener against New Orleans.

Green Bay is healthy for the most part as they open week one. Both pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster were back on the practice field on Monday. Leaving only safety Vernon Scott watching from the sidelines during practice.

“Yeah, I’d say we’re fairly healthy. For the most part, most of the guys are available and that’s what we wanted to do is making sure that the guys that needed the work out there during the preseason, they got the work. Some of our veteran guys we chose not to play them so they’d hopefully were 100 percent for week one,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Lasting just over an hour, the Packers first practice of week one was light for the most part.

There was one new addition on the field Monday afternoon, punter Corey Bojorquez. The Packers acquired Bojorquez in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last Tuesday, and released J.K. Scott.

Bojorquez spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills before signing with Los Angeles this offseason. It was going to be tough for the third year punter to make the roster with a veteran like Johnny Hekker holding Los Angeles’ primary punting position.

New #Packers punter Corey Bojorquez asked Aaron Rodgers for his jersey back in 2018… #AtLeastHeTried pic.twitter.com/zgqekMK53O — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) September 6, 2021

Still Bojorquez said he chose to sign with LA, even though the likelihood of making the 53-man roster was small, so he could learn from Hekker.

“Making it as a specialist in the first place is really tough. It’s not like most positions where you’ve got two or three of them on a team, you know, usually you have one punter. Coming in it doesn’t really matter where you go you’ve got pretty stacked competition. I use it as a way to make myself better. Going against Johnny was a lot of fun, definitely pushed me. It was something that I embraced and hopefully can continue that this season,” said Corey Bojorquez.