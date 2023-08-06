GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers’ annual Family Night unofficially marks the beginning of a new football season in Green Bay – and 65,222 fans helped usher in the new season at Lambeau Field with a ‘White Out’ theme tonight.

It was a familiar sight for rookie quarterback Sean Clifford, who was the starting quarterback at Penn State for four years before being selected by the Packers in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

“Beaver Stadium is pretty hard to beat but I’m really excited,” Clifford said following Thursday’s practice.

That excitement was clear to see as the rookie had some impressive throws with the second-team offense. He had a nice 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Tucker Kraft during his second series with the backups.

Clifford also had the longest play of the night – a 56 yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath on a deep crosser. It’s worth noting that at full-speed, Clifford would’ve been sacked by rookie defensive lineman Colby Wooden.

Rookie kicker Anders Carlson had his best practice yet, nailing eight of his nine field goal attempts from as far as 53 yards. His only miss tonight fell just short of the goalpost due to a bad snap and hold.

Packers’ first-round pick Lukas Van Ness also impressed under the lights, forcing pressure on the quarterback multiple times. He’s played well throughout training camp and put on a show for tonight’s near-sellout crowd.

But all eyes were on Jordan Love, who finished the night 11-for-18 with three passing touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love throws during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Love saved his best for last during the two-minute drill. He started with a 30 yard pass to rookie Luke Musgrave down the seam, a 20 yard pass to Christian Watson on a deep crosser, and capped it off with a 21 yard touchdown to Watson on a fade despite good coverage from Corey Ballentine.

It was an impressive performance from Love despite starting the drive with a botched snap, something Head Coach Matt LaFleur says is a testament to Love’s character.

“I think we’ve known that about Jordan in terms of just the resiliency and the poise that he possesses,” LaFleur said. “That’s one of the characteristics you can’t coach.”

The Packers will travel to Cincinnati on Tuesday for joint practices with the Bengals before the team’s first preseason game on Friday at 6 p.m.