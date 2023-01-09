Fans from Germany traveled 27 hours to get to Green Bay for Sunday’s game. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While the sun was out on Monday across northeast Wisconsin, much of the area is feeling blue after Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Of course, that also means the season is now over as well. Despite that, we found some fans who traveled a long way and brought a little hope with them.

“I think it was my 19th game,” said Matthias Kraus, better known as ‘The German Packer.’ Kraus and his friends got to town late last week. They spent Monday hoping to get a glimpse of players shuffling into Lambeau Field.

While the loss is on the minds of many, it was hardly the thing Kraus and his crew were thinking about.

“[The outcome is] not what I hoped for but kind of expected,” one man said. He added being outside Lambeau Field was “amazing,” and so were the players he got to meet up close and personal.

“We met so many players, we talked to them, even Aaron Rodgers stopped by,” another man in the group said.

While it took the group more than 27 hours to finally get to Green Bay, they had the full experience.

“It’s not just the game. It’s the day before the game, the time before the game, the tailgating, and the time after the game,” one man said.

It’s something that makes you stop and think to appreciate something that many of us take for granted. The kindness all around, even when everything is at stake for a chance at a post-season.

“The hospitality of all the people here. I can only say thank you to all the fans around. They helped us to have the greatest experience you can have,” added Kraus.

Something indeed only Green Bay and Lambeau Field could provide, even if it ended a little earlier than most fans had hoped.

“They can lose the whole season, and I would still be a fan. Nothing changing,” one man joked.

The group says they’re hopeful that one day the Packers will come and play in Germany. In the meantime, they’ll continue to make the trek to the Frozen Tundra.