WASHINGTON D.C. (WFRV) – Local 5’s own Lauren Helmbrecht traveled to the Nation’s Capital to catch up with some Packer fans in Washington D.C.

Arguably the most historic franchise in the NFL, Packer’s faithful from far and wide had the opportunity for a history lesson themselves.

“It’s my first time in Washington D.C., I’ve been to games in Green Bay but being able to see Washington (memorials),” said Packer fan Keith Boger. “I wouldn’t have taken this trip if it weren’t for the Packers playing.”

“It’s very serene. I think I’ve said ‘Go Pack Go’ at least 35 times today. (Packer fans) just come in force and it’s so great,” said another fan, Joshua Rodriguez.