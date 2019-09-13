Farewell to a humble and reluctant ‘Starr’, Packers prepare to say goodbye

The Green Bay Packers can lay claim to having the greatest trio of quarterbacks in NFL history, but Bart Starr still remains #1.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)–Long before there was Brett and Aaron, there was Bart. And even though he didn’t seek attention, Starr was a star when professional football was in its heyday and becoming more visible around the country.

He stood 6-foot-1 and just over 190 pounds in his prime, but don’t confuse the sincere and devout Packers quarterback with anything but toughness.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer often tells the story of when Starr was hit in the face so hard, that he split his upper lip all the way up his nose. Bart was bleeding profusely and he never left the game.

The Lombardi era created its own cast of legends, but Starr was the steady hand that became the backbone of Green Bay’s five championships in seven seasons. He also led the charge for the most famous play in franchise history, under the most brutal of circumstances.

It’s remembered as the “Ice Bowl”, and after putting together an amazing drive on a field that had turned into a sheet of frozen dirt, Starr scored the winning touchdown with a quarterback sneak at the 1-yard line. The game-time temperature was -13 with wind chills at almost 50 below zero, but it didn’t slow down the four-time pro bowler when he followed Kramer into the end zone for what was the eventual game-winning score.

Starr would be named Super Bowl MVP for a second straight time when he led the Packers to a 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders and he played 10 postseason games for Lombardi, winning 9 of them. As a 17th round draft pick, no quarterback has ever been drafted that late, and he was voted in as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer in 1977.

Not only did Starr also win an NFL MVP, but his great accomplishments on the field might still be overshadowed by what he did off of it.

Along with John and Jan Gillespie, Bart and his wife Cherry helped establish the Rawhide Ranch in 1965 and they have helped and inspired at-risk youth throughout the state of Wisconsin by teaching them to lead healthy and responsible lives.

In a moment of reflection, Kramer spoke to me about the impact Starr had on him as a person, “I watched him for 10 years, and he did everything right, so I started doing things that Bart was doing. And Bart was the model for all of us as a human being off the field. He could be everything to everybody because he subjugated his own individual ego, and he concentrated on the people he was with, and what they wanted and what they needed. Bart was a shining light for all of us.”

Starr admittedly hung on to the game playing with a bad shoulder and after Lombardi’s departure, he went 14-19-1 over his final four seasons as a starter. He didn’t find much success as a coach over nine years either, going 52-76-3 and Starr has stated that he didn’t really want to coach, but couldn’t say no the Packers.

As a cameraman at the beginning of my TV career in 1996, I remember standing on Lambeau field at halftime during the alumni game and it was always awesome to hear the crowd when Starr’s name was announced.

It didn’t matter whether it was Ray Nitschke, Jim Taylor, or Forest Gregg, Bart always got the loudest ovation.

And fittingly this Sunday, the Green Bay Packers are set to honor the late Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback at half-time during the Vikings game.

I think it’s safe to say that everyone will be on their feet.

And that will be the loudest cheer of the entire game.