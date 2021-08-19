Final joint practice between Jets and Packers gets testy

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday he was pleased with the first joint practice of training camp. Mostly because there wasn’t any fights.

That was not the case today as the Packers and the Jets hosted the second day of joint practices and final public practice for the Packers.

Fight on the offensive end. I don’t know what happened but no one liked it by either team #Packers #Jets Rodgers rushed in to immediately break it up — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 19, 2021

During the red zone period, wide receiver Randall Cobb and cornerback Brandin Echols get into a scuffle. Immediately, players from both sidelines flood around them, Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers one of the first players there to break up the smack talk. No punches thrown, just a lot of angry words.

It most likely had to do with the methodical way Rodgers was dismantling the Jets defense. He hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Robert Tonyan for touchdowns in today’s practice.

There was an injury today for New York. Defensive end Carl Lawson went down during the team period and was carted off the field.

#Jets pass-rusher Carl Lawson, one of their big free agent signings, suffered a lower leg at practice today and he’s having an MRI on his Achilles, per me and @MikeGarafolo. If it is torn, Lawson would be out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2021

Over on the defensive side of the ball, Jaire Alexander took Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to school, picking him off on the second passing play of the team period.

In his presser before practice, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said it is unlikely that quarterback Jordan Love will play against the Jets on Saturday in the second preseason game of the year. LaFleur said he doesn’t want to rule him out but they are confident in Kurt Benkert.

This has been a family affair for the LaFleur’s, with brother Mike as the offensive coordinator of the Jets. For Mike, it’s been awesome to get to this point in his career, but if you ask him, he’s more a hype man for his brother than anything else.

“But really I’m just so proud of him, I’m almost a little fanboy when I get to watch Green Bay. I root for him so much more than I root for myself,” Mike LaFleur said. “I’m just proud of him, what they’re doing here, like I said earlier, you can totally see, this team is gelled and they’ll continue to, and hopefully they can do what we all want them to do at some point.”

The Packers and the Jets will play at Lambeau Field Saturday at 3:25 p.m.