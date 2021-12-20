Following Packers 3rd NFC championship, merch is already available and on backorder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- As the Green Bay Packers bring home a third NFC Division Championship on Sunday, December 19, fans are ready to show their support.

Well, local retailers are thinking the same thing and want to make sure everyone can show their support for the Green and Gold.

Championship gear can already be found in some shops in the area on Monday, December 20, and Officials say fans can expect more on the way. Retailers say that online, so much of their merchandise is on backorder. The expected backorder date is currently slated for Tuesday, December 28.

Now if Packers fans were hoping to score the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one, don’t fret; Local Five learned that more NFC merch is on the way just in time for a last-minute present.

Over at the team’s Pro Shop, there is the Championship Hat and ceremonial coin already on display as well. The entire collection of NFC championship gear can be found online at the Pro Shop’s website.